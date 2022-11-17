North Korea fires ballistic missile as it warns of ‘fiercer’ military responses to US, allies

SEOUL - North Korea has fired an “unidentified ballistic missile”, Seoul’s military said on Thursday.

It is the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches that came just hours after Pyongyang warned of a “fiercer” military response to the US and its regional allies.

“North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Earlier on Thursday, Pyongyang said its military response to the joint drills by the United States and its allies will become more “furious”, state media reported, accusing them of aggravating the security crisis in the region.

North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, slammed a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, during which the leaders criticised Pyongyang’s weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation.

Mr Choe said the three countries’ recent joint military drills failed to rein in the North but rather aggravated their own security crisis, and such moves would bring its “fiercer counteractions”.

“The US will be well aware that it is gambling for which it will certainly regret,” Mr Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. AFP, REUTERS