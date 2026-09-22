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North Korea says it tests new combat weapon system, KCNA reports

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test was a demonstration of “ultra-modern” defence technology and showed clear progress in modernisation of its armed forces.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test was a demonstration of “ultra-modern” defence technology and showed clear progress in modernisation of its armed forces.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea said it successfully tested a new weapon on Sept 20, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported on Sept 22.

Kim said the test, carried out by North Korea’s Missile Administration, was a demonstration of “ultra-modern” defence technology and showed clear progress in modernisation of its armed forces, according to KCNA.

The report did not elaborate on the specific type of weapon.

The South Korean military said on Sept 20 that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

The test came days after Pyongyang accused the US of driving tensions on the Korean Peninsula through a series of military drills.

On Sept 21, the foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and the United States met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to agree to coordinate closely for peace, stability and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.