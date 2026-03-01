North Korea calls US, Israel attacks against Iran ‘illegal aggression’
Follow our live coverage here.
SEOUL – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on March 1 that Israel’s attacks on Iran
The US military operation against Iran was “within the range of expectations”, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by state media Korean Central News Agency.
He called the operation an inevitable outcome given the “hegemonic and gangster-like” nature of the US.
The “war of aggression” by the US and Israel is unacceptable under any circumstances, the statement said.
Regional countries and others with shared interests should take responsibility for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, it added.
Israel’s military said on March 1 it launched a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran after its air force carried out a large-scale operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
