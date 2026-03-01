Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea calls US, Israel attacks against Iran ‘illegal aggression’

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Smoke rises over Tehran following a wave of Israeli and US air strikes across Iran on March 1.

SEOUL – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on March 1 that

Israel’s attacks on Iran

and the US military operation are “illegal aggression” and a violation of national sovereignty.

The US military operation against Iran was “within the range of expectations”, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by state media Korean Central News Agency.

He called the operation an inevitable outcome given the “hegemonic and gangster-like” nature of the US.

The “war of aggression” by the US and Israel is unacceptable under any circumstances, the statement said.

Regional countries and others with shared interests should take responsibility for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, it added.

Israel’s military said on March 1 it launched a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran after its air force carried out a large-scale operation that

killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

, raising fears of widespread instability in the Middle East. REUTERS

