North Korea calls US, Israel attacks against Iran ‘illegal aggression’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Smoke rises over Tehran following a wave of Israeli and US air strikes across Iran on March 1.

Follow our live coverage here.

SEOUL – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on March 1 that Israel’s attacks on Iran and the US military operation are “illegal aggression” and a violation of national sovereignty.

The US military operation against Iran was “within the range of expectations”, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by state media Korean Central News Agency.

He called the operation an inevitable outcome given the “hegemonic and gangster-like” nature of the US.

The “war of aggression” by the US and Israel is unacceptable under any circumstances, the statement said.

Regional countries and others with shared interests should take responsibility for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, it added.