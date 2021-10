North Korea says inter-Korean hotlines will be restored on Monday

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea said on Monday (Oct 4) it will restore severed inter-Korean hotlines starting Monday but urged South Korea to step up efforts to improve relations, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness last week to reactivate the hotlines, which North Korea cut off in early August in protest against joint South Korea-US military exercises, just days after reopening them for the first time in a year.

The official KCNA news agency said the lines will be reconnected on Monday at 9am (8am Singapore time) but called for Seoul to fulfil its “tasks” to recover strained cross-border ties, without elaborating.

Kim had urged South Korea to abandon its “delusion” over what it calls North Korean military provocations.

“The South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the north-south ties on a right track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritised to open up the bright prospect in the future,” KCNA said.

North Korea has been warming up to South Korea in the past week, perhaps looking to win concessions from South Korean President Moon Jae-in before he leaves office in May.

Moon has made reconciliation with Pyongyang a top policy priority and another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could help his legacy and give his progressive party a boost in presidential elections to replace him when his term ends next year.