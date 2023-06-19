North Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

SEOUL - North Korea has said its failed military satellite launch in May was the “gravest failure”, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The comment was made in a report on the country’s latest key party meeting, the eighth enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Workers have been ordered to analyse the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future, the report said, adding that those in charge of the failed launch were “heavily criticised”.

North Korea had attempted to launch a spy satellite on May 31 but it crashed into the sea after a rocket failure.

The rocket plunged into the sea “after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine”, Pyongyang had said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.

The KCNA report added that North Korea also vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability and strengthen solidarity with other countries that oppose what it called the “US strategy for world supremacy”.

The plenary meeting also discussed ensuring self-sufficiency in food supply by increasing the country’s agricultural output and meeting the annual grain production target.

Earlier this year, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the food situation in the North “seemed to have deteriorated”.

Pyongyang is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Its economy has been further strained by strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at stopping Covid-19 outbreaks. REUTERS, AFP