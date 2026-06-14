North Korea says ‘denuclearisation’ is a matter terminated irreversibly

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test launches of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and precision cruise missiles, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 26.

SEOUL – North Korea said on June 14 denuclearisation is a matter that is terminated irreversibly, as it condemned recent nuclear deterrence talks between the US and South Korea.

“The US and its vassal forces’ meaningless rhetoric against the DPRK and cooperation in posing a nuclear threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state,” a spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the initials of the country’s official name.

“The ‘denuclearisation’ is an irreversibly finalised matter,” it added.

On June 11, the US and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea’s growing weapons programme at talks in Seoul under their Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG). REUTERS