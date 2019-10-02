North Korea fires ‘projectiles’ after saying it will talk to US: South Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - North Korea launched an unidentified projectile on Wednesday (Oct 2), Yonhap news agency said, citing South Korean military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Wednesday morning from around Wonsan, Kangwon province towards the sea to the east, Yonhap reported.

A JCS spokesman could not be immediately reached.

The reported launch came after North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume long-stalled official talks this weekend – the first substantive discussions since their summit meeting failed in February – amid warnings from President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser that the North has no intention of eliminating its nuclear weapons programme.

The announcement came from Pyongyang, though there was no discussion of who the North was planning to send, or where the talks would take place.

Ms Choe Son Hui, first vice foreign minister of North Korea, said her government and Washington had agreed to hold preliminary contact on Friday (Oct 4), to be followed by official, working-level negotiations on Saturday (Oct 5).

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had hinted in recent weeks was coming soon.

“I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week,” Ms Morgan Ortagus, a State Department spokesman, told reporters, using the abbreviation for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. She said she had no details.

The recent history of such meetings has not been promising. Mr Trump began leader-to-leader meetings with North Korea’s leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, precisely because decades of lower-level meetings had resulted in temporary breakthroughs at best, while the North’s nuclear and missile arsenals grew.

But 16 months after Mr Trump and Mr Kim reached a vague agreement to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula – words that mean very different things in Pyongyang and Washington – the North Korean arsenal has steadily expanded, even in the absence of nuclear and intercontinental missile tests.

The talks this weekend would be the first since a summit meeting in Hanoi failed, when the US rejected Mr Kim’s offer to close his core nuclear site in return for the lifting of the most onerous U.S. sanctions.

Behind the scenes, American officials have struggled to come up with new proposals, including some that would take a more step-by-step approach to North Korean disarmament, rather than the rapid action that Mr Trump said he would accomplish when he first came to office.

Mr Trump has promised to use a “new method” in negotiations, though he has never said what it would look like.