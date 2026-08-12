North Korea resumes naval base construction as it modernises fleet

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The report comes after North Korea on Aug 10 fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea, ahead of a joint military drill between the US and South Korea.

SEOUL – North Korea appears to have resumed construction of a long-delayed naval base on its east coast, as Pyongyang accelerates efforts to modernise its fleet with new destroyers and a nuclear-powered submarine.

New structures, believed to be temporary housing or tents for construction workers, appeared between Aug 6 and 9 at the Tapchon Bay naval base site in Munchon, in North Korea’s Kangwon Province, according to an analysis of Planet Labs satellite imagery by NK News.

The outlet said the structures could accommodate personnel expected to work on planned administrative and training facilities, suggesting that construction at the site has resumed after years of little visible activity.

Construction has also been observed around the base.

A new road and small bridge have been under construction since mid-May near Sokchon Bay west of Tapchon Bay, while road construction and land-clearing work began in July on a peninsula south of the base, according to the report.

NK News said the activity could indicate that North Korea is seeking to expand the size and functions of the facility beyond its original plans.

The Munchon base has been under development for more than a decade.

North Korea built more than 10 piers and docking facilities capable of accommodating large warships and submarines between 2015 and 2017. A railway bridge connecting the base to the national rail network was completed in 2018, but construction largely stalled afterward.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the unfinished site in September 2024 and called completion of the base an “urgent task”.

The renewed construction comes as North Korea rapidly expands its naval capabilities.

Pyongyang has unveiled two new 5,000-ton class destroyers, the Choe Hyon and Kang Kon, and has been conducting weapons and navigation tests involving the vessels.

The North is also pursuing a nuclear-powered submarine program, while Kim in June ordered the construction of a 10,000-ton class cruiser.

But infrastructure for the new vessels has lagged behind.

The Choe Hyon, commissioned in June, has remained at the civilian cargo port of Nampo on the west coast, while the Kang Kon has been seen operating from Rason on the east coast after completing a series of sea and missile tests.

Kim acknowledged the shortage during the Choe Hyon commissioning ceremony in June, saying North Korea lacked bases capable of accommodating large warships such as destroyers.

The renewed work at Munchon could therefore provide a permanent base for the North’s new destroyers and future nuclear-powered submarines while expanding the operational reach of its east coast fleet.

Kim has also called for the Navy to develop into a force capable of regularly operating beyond North Korea’s territorial waters.

Ballistic missile launch

Separately, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Aug 12 , South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military said it detected the launch at around 6am ( 5am Singapore time ), but did not immediately disclose the location.

The missile flew about 700km, the military said without disclosing the altitude reached.

“Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches, while South Korea, the United States and Japan are closely sharing information on the North Korean ballistic missile and maintaining a full readiness posture,” the JCS said.

The launch came two days after South Korea and the United States announced plans to conduct their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise from Aug 17-27.

North Korea has long denounced major South Korea-US military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has often responded with missile launches and other military activities.

The launch on Aug 12 came six days after North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from the Wonsan area on Aug 6.

It marked North Korea’s 11th ballistic missile launch event in 2026 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK