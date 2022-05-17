North Korea reports six more deaths from 'fever' amid Covid-19 outbreak

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea on Tuesday (May 17) reported six additional deaths from "fever," days after announcing its first Covid-19 case, and said it was ramping up the military distribution of medicines.

State media KCNA reported that the army had "urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines."

The outlet said the country's "death toll stands at 56" as of Monday evening, with more than 1,483,060 cases of fever and at least 663,910 people receiving medical treatment.