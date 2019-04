SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea has removed Mr Kim Yong Chol, leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's counterpart, from a top post, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday (April 24), citing a South Korean Parliament official.

Mr Kim Yong Chol has been the head of the United Front Department, the North Korean Workers' Party apparatus that handles ties with South Korea and increasingly with the United States.