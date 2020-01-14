North Korea remains open to dialogue with US, says South Korea President Moon Jae-in

SEOUL (REUTERS, Xinhua) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday (Jan 14) there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.

Mr Moon said US President Donald Trump's recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to dialogue with Pyongyang.

Mr Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.

He said although the inter-Korean relations are faced with difficulties because of the stalled North Korea-US dialogue, efforts are being made to expand inter-Korean cooperation through dialogue.

He added that his government is optimistic that things would go sufficiently well.

Kim Kye Gwan, an advisor to the North Korean foreign ministry, said in a statement on Saturday that dialogue with the US can resume only when Washington fully accepts Pyongyang’s demands.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word,‘personal’,” he said.

“We have been deceived by the United States, being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us.”

North Korea will not discuss proposals such as those that Trump made at his last summit with Kim in Hanoi in February 2019, the foreign ministry adviser said.