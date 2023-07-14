North Korea raises ability for US nuclear strike with new ICBM

SEOUL - North Korea’s newest long-range missile increases the chances it could deliver a strike to the US mainland, giving Mr Kim Jong Un more leverage in his dealings with the Biden administration.

The Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile North Korea launched this week flew longer than any of its other ICBMs and appeared designed to carry a multiple nuclear weapons payload, which increases the chances at least one bomb could slip past interceptors and make its way to a target.

Video released by North Korea of the Hwasong-18 appeared to show the missile had the ability to stabilise itself in flight, which indicates it could be designed to hold multiple warheads, according to an analysis from adjunct professor George William Herbert from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

North Korea said in April when it launched the missile for the first time that Pyongyang intended to use it for multiple warheads.

The test this week seems to hint at the missile having a MIRV carrier, said Mr Herbert, referring to a multiple warhead carrier technically known as a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle, or MIRV.

“The second flight apparently going off well shows that it’s a generally successful design, not just a one-off lucky test,” he said.

North Korea released videos of the test on state TV, showing the missile emerging from its canister and being raised into position for a launch.

Footage contained shots taken from different angles by multiple cameras, including one from a drone flying overhead that narrowly missed being struck by the passing rocket.

The missile that has been launched twice this year is an improvement from the ICBMs Mr Kim tested in 2017 that raised global concern.

Weapons experts said the ICBMs back then were capable of carrying a single bomb and were liquid-fuelled, which made them vulnerable to attack before launch as it took time to fill their engines with propellant on the pad.

Solid-fuel missiles have the propellants baked into rockets, allowing them to stay hidden from spy satellites, rolled out and fired in a manner of minutes, giving the US less time to prepare for interception.

The challenge becomes even greater if the missile carries several warheads instead of one.