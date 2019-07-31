North Korea official tells US counterpart nuclear talks to begin soon, says senior US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A North Korean official told a White House National Security Council counterpart last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea would start very soon, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday (July 30).

The US official had been in the region for unrelated talks, and travelled to the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea to deliver some photographs commemorating the June 30 meeting at the DMZ between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the senior US administration official said.

(This story is developing)