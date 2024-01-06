North Korea likely sending its newest missiles to Russia

The missiles the US has accused North Korea of sending to Russia appear to be from its newest family of nuclear-capable rockets that are easy to hide, quick to deploy and hard to shoot down.

Images provided by the United States indicate they are North Korean Hwasong-11s, a wide class of short-range ballistic missile that can reliably hit targets with a high degree of precision, weapons experts say.

Since the missiles are among the newest in Mr Kim Jong Un’s arsenal, he is likely extracting significant compensation from Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange.

They are priced at about US$5 million (S$6.7 million) each, according to data compiled by the Korea Institute for Defence Analyses and released in 2022 by South Korean lawmaker Shin Won-sik.

The transfer of such missiles, with ranges of 400km to 800km, increases the pool of weapons the Kremlin can draw upon to attack Ukraine as the war launched by Mr Putin in early 2022 grinds towards a third year.

Moscow, meanwhile, is likely providing Mr Kim with weapons, cash and commodities that help prop up his sanctions-hit economy.

Weapons expert Joost Oliemans said images of missile parts located in Ukraine are a “dead match for the Hwasong-11 family”.

Since 2019, the bulk of North Korea’s ballistic tests have involved two variations on this group, which the outside world has dubbed KN-23 and KN-24.

North Korea has fired about 120 of them, mostly from mobile launchers. But it has also also shot them off from train carriages, submerged platforms on lake beds and used them in simulated nuclear attacks in which it detonated a mock nuclear warhead that had conventional explosives.

Although the KN-23 and KN-24 may have been modelled after Russia’s Iskander ballistic missile, many experts see the North Korean rockets as being home-grown, built without reliance on Russia.

“They could have an important impact, if only by offering a different set of capabilities and flight characteristics than the Iskander,” said Mr Oliemans, who co-authored a book titled The Armed Forces Of North Korea.

“We may expect the benefits to be highly profitable for the North Koreans,” he said of the supply of missiles as well as vast amounts of artillery munitions, adding that one thing Mr Kim may receive in return is military aircraft.

Weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis posted on the X social media platform that based on an examination of the images of missile debris found in Ukraine, “the case for this being a Hwasong-11 variant is very, very strong”.