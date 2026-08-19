North Korea leader’s sister ‘unaware’ of reported Kim-Trump communication

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Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Aug 19, 2026, that she was “unaware” of reported communication between her brother and US President Donald Trump.

SEOUL – The powerful sister of Kim Jong Un said on Aug 19 that she was “unaware” of reported communication between her brother and Donald Trump, after the US president hinted at contact with the North Korean leader, but said ties between the two remained “excellent”.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement came hours after Washington and Seoul announced their annual exercises would end about a week earlier than planned following an order from Trump to scale them back.

Trump said on Aug 16 that he had told the Pentagon to curtail the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises – a day before they started – citing his “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Asked on Aug 17 whether Kim had responded to his requests for a conversation, Trump said: “Yeah, he has.”

But Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Aug 19 that she was unaware of any such contact between her brother and Trump.

“Regarding the recent news from Washington about communication between the leaders of North Korea and the United States, I am completely unaware of it,” she said in a statement.

“It is likely the only matter concerning our top leadership’s foreign policy that I am unaware of.”

Kim Yo Jong nevertheless said her brother still had “good memories and feelings” about Trump and that the relationship between the two leaders remains “excellent”.

Earlier on Aug 19 , Seoul’s military said the drills would wrap up on Aug 21 , not on Aug 27, as originally planned.

“We have decided to adjust the UFS exercise period to run from the 17th to the 21st,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The decision was made “at the suggestion of the US side”, it added.

The Pentagon said the “substantially reduced” drills would “preserve essential readiness and... (cause) no degradation to US training objectives”.

The exercises are designed to prepare for a possible attack by North Korea.

They were understood to consist of two phases: the first, focused on defending against potential North Korean threats, was due to run until Aug 21 ; and the second, focused on a counter-offensive, from Aug 24 to 27.

The second phase is now understood to have been scrapped.

Kim Yo Jong, however, dismissed the reduction, saying: “We do not consider it worth commenting on and find it completely uninteresting.”

She said reducing the scale or duration of the exercise did not change their “provocative and aggressive” character.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has long voiced outrage at the exercises, considering them dress rehearsals for an invasion.

The early morning commentary on Aug 19 by the state-run Korean Central News Agency said they pose “the most immediate and open threat” to North Korea and “regional security”.

That commentary did not mention Trump’s order or his desire to resume talks with Kim, with whom he has hinted at being in contact.

‘Much safer’

In the initial announcement on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the drills as unfriendly towards a country that had been respectful to him.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers on Aug 19 that Seoul had not been informed in advance of Trump’s plan to downsize them.

“Neither our government nor US government officials knew in advance what President Trump revealed via Truth Social,” Cho said.

Trump has insisted that he is making the situation “much safer” through his ties with Kim.

“There has been persistent speculation that Washington could seek renewed talks with Pyongyang ahead of the November US midterm elections,” Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP.

“For Trump, a meeting with... Kim Jong Un could offer a chance to secure a foreign-policy legacy.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug 18 , citing unnamed US officials, that Trump is pushing aides to set up a meeting with Kim as soon as this autumn.

“Reducing exercises could have a positive impact on the possibility of US-North Korea dialogue,” Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University, told AFP.

“The suspension of joint-exercises has always been a prerequisite for North Korea to engage in dialogue with the US,” he added.

Trump and Kim met three times in his first spell in the White House, but they have not held talks during his second term.

The United States stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to bolster the country’s defences, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Trump has repeatedly criticised longstanding US alliances, casting doubt on Washington’s commitment to security in East Asia and alarming regional partners. AFP