North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt, triggering alert

SEOUL/TOKYO - North Korea launched what appeared to be a space rocket on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, in what would be the North’s second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted an emergency warning in Japan just before 4am local time (3am on Thursday, Singapore time) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors.

About 20 minutes following the alert, the Japanese government followed up with a notice that the missile had passed through towards the Pacific Ocean and lifted the emergency warning.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called the launch a threat to regional security and said Tokyo would lodge a protest with North Korea.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the US military was aware of the North Korean launch but declined to offer details.

Two days ago North Korea said it would launch a satellite between Aug 24-31.

Pyongyang has said it needs a military reconnaissance satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities.

But the North’s May 31 bid to launch a “Chollima-1“ satellite rocket went wrong, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.

State media blamed the setback on an unstable and unreliable new engine system and fuel.

It was not immediately clear if North Korea had used the Chollima-1 again, or a new system.