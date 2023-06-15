North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea

SEOUL - North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Thursday.

The launch came after North Korea issued a protest against live fire drills carried out by South Korea together with the United States.

The Japanese defence ministry said the North had fired what could have been a ballistic missile.

The projectile was said to have been fired towards the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea.

Several thousand South Korean and US troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday, in a show of force after North Korea’s failed attempt to launch a spy satellite last month heightened tensions in the region.

In response to the drills, North Korea said its forces would sternly respond to “any kind of protests or provocations by enemies”.

Pyongyang unsuccessfully tried to launch a spy satellite late last month, in its first such attempt since 2016, with the rocket booster and payload plunging into the sea.

Pyongyang had already fired 17 ballistic missiles so far this year, which included three intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

The country fired off more than 70 ballistic missiles last year, a record for the state. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG