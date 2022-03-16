North Korea fires what could be a ballistic missile

TOKYO (REUTERS) - North Korea on Wednesday (March 16) fired a projectile that could be a ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a source at Japan's Ministry of Defence.

The defence ministries of Japan and South Korea both said they had nothing to confirm.

Reclusive North Korea has fired missiles at an unprecedented frequency this year, conducting its ninth weapons test on March 5, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea used what would be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches, and appears to be restoring some tunnels at its shuttered nuclear test site, US and South Korean officials said last week.

The South Korean Defence Ministry said it was checking on the situation.

North Korea typically doesn't comment on any test until at least a day after the event.