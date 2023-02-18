North Korea fires suspected ICBM after warning US, South Korea over drills

SEOUL - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Saturday, ratcheting up tensions days before Seoul and Washington are due to start joint tabletop exercises.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the missile fired by North Korea on Saturday was an apparent ICBM that landed within the country’s exclusive economic zone off Hokkaido.

“The latest launch was an outrageous act that was an escalatory provocation against the entire international community,” Mr Kishida said.

The missile reached an altitude of about 5,700km and travelled a distance of about 900km on a lofted trajectory, the government’s top spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said, adding that there have been no reports of damage.

He said Japan had lodged a protest through “diplomatic channels”.

“The government will respond by coordinating closely with the international community, including the US and South Korea, through the ongoing G-7 (Group of Seven) foreign ministerial meeting and the UN Security Council.”

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea launched the longer-range missile from an area near Pyongyang’s international airport at about 5.22pm (4.22pm Singapore time).

Japan’s Coast Guard said the missile was seen falling at about 6.27pm local time (5.27pm Singapore time) in waters off Hokkaido.

The information provided by Tokyo and Seoul indicates the missile flew for more than an hour, which would be similar to the flight times of other North Korean ICBM tests.