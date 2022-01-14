North Korea fires unidentified projectile, warns of strong action over US sanctions push

SEOUL (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile, South Korean and Japanese officials said on Friday (Jan 14), the nuclear-armed country’s third suspected weapons test in just over a week.

“North Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, without giving further details.

And Japan’s coastguard said it had detected “the launch from North Korea of what appears to be a ballistic missile or missiles at 14h55”.

A coastguard spokesman told AFP it was still analysing where it fell and whether it was one object or multiple.

Despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, Pyongyang has already carried out two tests of what it said were hypersonic missiles this year, on Jan 5 and Jan 11.

After the second test, which was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the United States imposed sanctions on five people linked to the country’s ballistic weapons programme.

The move prompted accusations from a foreign ministry spokesman in Pyongyang that the US was “intentionally escalating” the situation.

If “the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it", the spokesman said in comments carried by state news agency KCNA early Friday in North Korea. DPRK, which stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the official name for North Korea.

North Korea said the recent tests of its hypersonic system were part of its legitimate right to enhance its self-defence.

Its recent development of a "new-type weapon" was just part of its efforts to modernise its national defence capability, and did not target any specific country or harm the security of neighbouring countries, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the KCNA state news agency.