Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea on June 25.

A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea on June 25.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • North Korea fired an unidentified projectile east of the Korean Peninsula on August 6, according to South Korea’s military.
  • Japan’s government suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile.
  • This launch follows multiple 2026 tests of various weapons, including ballistic missiles and upgraded rocket systems, to strengthen North Korea’s military.

AI generated

SEOUL - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Aug 6 towards the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s military said.

Japan’s government said Pyongyang had fired what could be a ballistic missile.

The launch follows a series of tests in 2026, including of short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and other tactical weapons designed to bolster the isolated state’s military capabilities.

The most recent confirmed weapons test, in late June, involved an upgraded 240mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic missiles and a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, North Korean state media KCNA said. REUTERS

More on this topic
North Korea calls Seoul a ‘puppet’ for its role in US maritime exercise
South Korea to train 500,000 ‘drone warriors’ to counter North Korea, says defence ministry
See more on

North Korea

South Korea

Arms and weapons

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.