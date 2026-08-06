North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea’s military says
- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile east of the Korean Peninsula on August 6, according to South Korea’s military.
- Japan’s government suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile.
- This launch follows multiple 2026 tests of various weapons, including ballistic missiles and upgraded rocket systems, to strengthen North Korea’s military.
AI generated
SEOUL - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Aug 6 towards the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s military said.
Japan’s government said Pyongyang had fired what could be a ballistic missile.
The launch follows a series of tests in 2026, including of short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and other tactical weapons designed to bolster the isolated state’s military capabilities.
The most recent confirmed weapons test, in late June, involved an upgraded 240mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic missiles and a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, North Korean state media KCNA said. REUTERS