North Korea fired a ballistic missile, said South Korean military

SEOUL/TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Saturday (May 7), South Korean military said, three days before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.

South Korean military said that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile believed to be an submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the sea off its east coast around 1:07 pm (0507 GMT) local time on Saturday from around Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs.

Japan’s defence ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile.

It had fallen, Japan’s Coast Guard said around 0525 GMT, based on information from Japan’s Ministry of Defence.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the projectile landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, citing government sources.

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21.

The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said.

“Instead of accepting invitations to dialogue, the Kim regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test. The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and modified device technology are ready,” said Prof Leif-Eric Easley at Ewha University in Seoul.

“A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September 2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim regime and the incoming Yoon administration.”

The State Department went public with its assessment amid mounting US frustration with North Korea, which has carried out a series of missile tests.

North Korea carried out six nuclear tests before embarking on unusually high-profile diplomacy with the United States, with former president Donald Trump meeting three times with leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite Mr Trump's declarations that the two "fell in love," their meetings produced no permanent agreement on dismantling North Korea's nuclear programme.

North Korea has shown little interest in resuming negotiations with the Biden administration, which supports diplomacy with Pyongyang but at the working level.

