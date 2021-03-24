North Korea missile launches show 'nothing much has changed’, says Biden

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (March 23) that North Korea’s move to test-fire two short-range missiles over the weekend shows that little has changed about the government in Pyongyang.

“We have learned that nothing much has changed,” Mr Biden told reporters in response to a question about the missile test.

North Korea test-fired two short-range missiles over the weekend, US officials said on Tuesday, in what one expert suggested was a relatively mild move as Pyongyang lobbies for a relaxation of sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

The two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to offer details on the launches, which came after North Korea refused to engage with repeated behind-the-scenes US diplomatic overtures by President Joe Biden's administration since mid-February.

Senior Biden administration officials on Tuesday played down the missile launches and said President Biden is still open to a dialogue with North Korea.

Officials who briefed reporters on the missile launches said they were on the low end of the spectrum and not covered by various UN Security Council resolutions.

They said the Biden administration is close to a conclusion of its policy review of North Korea and that national security adviser Jake Sullivan will discuss it next week with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea.

Jenny Town, director of 38 North, a US-based website that tracks North Korea, said that if North Korea had conducted a missile test, the move was "pretty mild".

A top US general last week had warned of the near-term possibility of a far more provocative move: a decision by North Korea to begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles.

Such a move would sharply increase tension between the United States and North Korea.

"My guess is that it has more to do with the joint exercises than anything else. This kind of testing around the military exercises is pretty common," Ms Town said, referring to joint US-South Korean military exercises.

The drills earlier this month unnerved Pyongyang even though they were scaled back this year to become computer-simulated drills.

A top North Korean diplomat last week said the country would never answer US diplomatic overtures until Washington dropped hostile policies and called for sanctions relief.

North Korea maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some US$300 million (S$403.7 million) stolen through cyber hacks, according to independent UN sanctions monitors.

North Korea has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006.

They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years in a bid to cut off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Typically, China and Russia - who are Security Council veto powers along with the United States, Britain and France - have only viewed a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapons as a trigger for further possible UN sanctions.

The missile tests came just before a North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent US and UN sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons programme appeared in a US court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia.