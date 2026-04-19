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North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles, Japan says

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The incident marks North Korea’s seventh ballistic missile launch in 2026.

The incident marks North Korea’s seventh ballistic missile launch in 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

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SEOUL - North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles, Japan said on April 19, marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military capabilities.

The incident marks the North’s seventh ballistic missile launch in 2026 and its fourth in April alone.

“As the US is focused on Iran, the North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Professor Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University.

Such tests violate UN Security Council resolutions against the North’s missile programme. Pyongyang rejects the UN ban and says it infringes its sovereign right to self-defence.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters the launch was multiple and appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korea’s military said the ballistic missile flew eastward, Yonhap News Agency said, without giving details. South Korea’s Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.