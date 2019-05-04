North Korea fires short-range projectiles: Seoul

SEOUL (AFP, NYT, BLOOMBERG) - North Korea launched projectiles into the sea Saturday (May 4), the South Korean military said, in what would be Pyongyang’s first short-range missile launch for more than a year as it seeks to up the pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.

The North “fired a number of short-range projectiles from its Hodo peninsula near the east coast town of Wonsan to the north-eastern direction from 9.06am (8.06am Singapore time) to 9.27am today,” the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The projectiles travelled from 70 to 200km towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the JCS added.

An earlier statement from the military said the North had fired a single missile, but the later statement used the vaguer term “projectile.” The military has used that term in the past to describe North Korean missile launches when it was too soon to determine exactly what kind of missile had been deployed.

A Pentagon spokesman, Mr Chris Sherwood, said officials there were looking into the launch and were unable to confirm anything.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the US is "aware of North Korea’s actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary."

The last North Korean missile launch was in November 2017.

The latest launches come just a day after South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Pyongyang should show “visible, concrete and substantial” denuclearisation action if it wants sanctions relief.

“Chairman Kim has decided to remind the world – and specifically the United States – that his weapons capabilities are growing by the day,” said Mr Harry Kazianis, Director of Korean Studies at the Centre for the National Interest.

“My fear is that we are at the beginning stages of a slide back to the days of nuclear war threats and personal insults, a dangerous cycle of spiking tensions that must be avoided at all costs.”

In mid-April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a test of what the country called a new type of “tactical guided weapon.” That and Saturday’s missile test signalled that Mr Kim intended to escalate tensions in an attempt to gain leverage with the US.

In February, Mr Kim met for the second time with US President Donald Trump, hoping to win relief from sanctions in return for a partial dismantlement of his country’s nuclear weapons facilities. But the meeting collapsed after Mr Trump refused to lift sanctions until North Korea relinquished all its nuclear weapons.

North Korea has since vowed not to buckle under international pressure even if its people have to survive on “water and air only,” state media said. Mr Kim gave Washington until the end of the year to show more flexibility, or he said his country would seek an alternative to diplomatic negotiations.

North Korea has repeatedly said it would find “a new way” to defend its national interests if Washington does not ease sanctions. Analysts have speculated that the North might resume weapons tests.

After conducting its last intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, Mr Kim announced a moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests. Although the short-range missile test Saturday does not violate the self-imposed ban, it undermines what Mr Trump has repeatedly described as his biggest diplomatic achievement with North Korea.

Top US nuclear enjoy Stephen Biegun is slated to visit Japan and South Korea next week.

Experts said the April test was likely a demonstration of a conventional weapons system, possibly artillery or anti-aircraft – and also a message directed by Mr Kim to Washington that North Korea would continue to amass weapons while the diplomatic standoff continued.

“This is an expected move from North Korea – not too provoking, but urging the US to take a slightly stronger stance than their initial one,” said Mr Kim Hyun-wook, of the Korean National Diplomatic Academy. “This seems like a message for Stephen Biegun’s planned trip to the peninsula.”

Although the North did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the April test, there was no evidence it involved a nuclear detonation or an intercontinental ballistic missile.