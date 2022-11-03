North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, triggering shelter alerts in Japan

SEOUL – North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles on Thursday, including one that triggered an alert for those in parts of central and northern Japan to seek shelter.

This is the latest in a record year of missile testing by nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

“North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Despite an initial government warning that a missile flew over Japan, Tokyo later said that was incorrect.

This comes just a day after the nuclear-armed North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, including one that landed off South Korea’s coast for the first time.

Local media reported that air raid sirens went off on South Korea’s eastern island of Ulleungdo, where residents were warned on Wednesday to seek shelter after one of Pyongyang’s short-range ballistic missiles crossed the de facto maritime border.

Japan also confirmed the Thursday launch, with the government issuing a special warning to residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures in northern Japan before 8am (7am in Singapore), telling them to stay indoors or seek shelter.

Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the government lost track of the first missile over the Sea of Japan, prompting it to correct its earlier announcement that it flew over Japan.

“We detected a launch that showed the potential to fly over Japan and, therefore, triggered the J Alert. But after checking the flight, we confirmed that it had not passed over Japan,” Mr Hamada told reporters.

The first missile flew to an altitude of about 2,000km and a range of 750km, he said. Such a flight pattern is called a “lofted trajectory”, in which a missile is fired high into space to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.

In brief comments to reporters a few minutes later, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “North Korea’s repeated missile launches are an outrage and absolutely cannot be forgiven.”

About half an hour after the launch was first reported, Japan’s Coast Guard said the missile had fallen.

The Yonhap news agency reported the missile went through stage separation, suggesting it may be a long-range weapon.

That the missile was “accompanied by evacuation warnings strongly suggest IRBM or possible ICBM on full-distance launch”, said Mr Chad O’Carroll, of Seoul-based specialist site NK News. “Latter could be very worrying for some if it successfully goes a significant distance.”

About an hour after the first launch, South Korea’s military and the Japanese coast guard reported a second and third launch from North Korea. South Korea said both of those were short-range missiles fired from Kaechon, north of Pyongyang.