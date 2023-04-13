North Korea fires missile, Japan retracts take-cover warning

SEOUL - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, prompting an alert for residents in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido to take cover.

Japanese authorities later retracted the alert, saying an emergency warning system had made an erroneous prediction the missile would fall near the island.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that a missile launched by North Korea “did not fall in Japanese territory”.

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile that appeared to be the missile had fallen in the sea to the east of North Korea.

The launch came days after North Korean state media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country’s war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what it called moves of aggression by the United States.

The missile, suspected to be intermediate-range or longer, was fired at 7.23am (6.23am Singapore time) from near Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the projectile, which was “likely to be an ICBM-class ballistic missile, sharply angled eastwards” did not appear to have fallen in Japan’s economic waters.

The South Korean military said it was on high alert and maintaining readiness posture in close coordination with the US.

North Korea has criticised the recent series of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea as escalating tension. REUTERS, AFP

This is a developing story.