North Korea fires cruise missiles, says South Korean military

SEOUL - North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military said on Saturday.

This would be North Korea’s latest missile launch since it fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, as Pyongyang and Washington step up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

A number of cruise missiles launched around 4am Saturday local time (3am Singapore time) were detected, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired missiles hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) surfaced for a rare visit to South Korea.

North Korea also warned on Thursday that deployment of US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines in South Korea could meet criteria for its use of nuclear weapons

It also comes as a US soldier is believed to be in Pyongyang’s custody after breaking away from a tour group visiting the Demilitarised Zone.

The United States has said it is “very concerned” about how Private Second Class Travis King would be treated, and that as of Thursday, Pyongyang had yet to respond to inquiries about the soldier.

Pte King was due to return to the US to face military discipline after serving jail time in South Korea for assault. REUTERS, AFP