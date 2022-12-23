North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea off east coast

The missiles were fired towards waters off North Korea’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
44 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang’s Sunan area on Friday, South Korea’s military said.

The missiles were fired ahead of a major political meeting to set policy for the new year, after the country ratcheted up tensions with a record number of launches in 2022.

The missiles were fired towards waters off North Korea’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the projectiles have already likely fallen, with national broadcaster NTV saying they appear to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by the North this year.

It comes about a week after North Korea tested a new rocket engine and then fired off what South Korea said were two medium-range ballistic missiles.

The two mid-range ballistic missiles were fired off its east coast on Dec 18, with Pyongyang calling it an “important” test for its spy satellite programme intended to complete by April.

This year, the regime of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
US says North Korea is sending arms to Russia's Wagner Group for Ukraine war
North Korea confirms Sunday’s ‘important’ test to develop spy satellite

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top