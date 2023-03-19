North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast of Korean peninsula

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) witnessing the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, on March 16, 2023. AFP
SEOUL - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JSC did not provide specifics on the launch immediately.

“North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” Yonhap reported, citing Seoul’s JCS, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard also said what was fired by North Korea could be a ballistic missile.

The North last Thursday fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

South Korean and American forces are conducting 11-day joint military drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23.” REUTERS

