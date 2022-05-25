North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast: S. Korea military

A file photo taken on May 4 shows people watching a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday (May 25), Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after South Korea and US leaders agreed to scale up joint military drills and deployment of American weapons.

Japan’s Coast Guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol agreed on Saturday to hold bigger military drills and deploy more US strategic assets if necessary to deter North Korea’s intensifying weapons tests.

But they also offered to send Covid-19 vaccines as the isolated North is battling its first confirmed outbreak.

