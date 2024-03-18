North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: South Korea military

The launch on March 18 is the first firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea in two months. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 07:32 AM

SEOUL – North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula on March 18, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said without elaborating.

The launch, which is the first firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea in two months, comes as United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting South Korea to attend a conference hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on advancing democracy.

Japan’s Coast Guard also reported the launch of what it said appeared to be a ballistic missile by North Korea and said that the projectile had already fallen. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea refers to Kim Jong Un’s daughter by term reserved for ‘top leaders’
North Korea leader Kim rides car given by Russia’s Putin, oversees drills

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top