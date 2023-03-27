North Korea fires two ballistic missile off its east coast, says Seoul

SEOUL - North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday morning, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of launches amid military drills by the US and South Korea.

Japan’s Coast Guard said two projectiles believed to be North Korea-fired missiles fell in waters that were most likely landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese media.

The North Korean missiles flew to an altitude of 50km and covered a range of 350km, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.

South Korea’s military says the missiles were fired from North Hwanghae province at 7.47am.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to gather and analyse information over the launch and ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels, his office said.

The launch comes just days after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their largest joint military drills in five years last Thursday.

Pyongyang views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and last Friday claimed the recent drills, dubbed Freedom Shield, were practice for “occupying” North Korea.

Pyongyang carried out military drills of its own in response, including test-firing a new nuclear-capable underwater drone and conducting its second intercontinental ballistic missile launch this year.

After a record-breaking year of weapons tests and growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang in 2022, Seoul and Washington have ramped up security cooperation.

The allies concluded their regular springtime exercises last week, but have other field training continuing, including amphibious landing drills involving a US amphibious assault ship.

North Korea last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and leader Kim Jong Un recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons. REUTERS