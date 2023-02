SEOUL – Tensions on the Korean peninsula are likely to remain high as a vicious circle begins, with North Korea firing missiles in tit-for-tat retaliation against South Korea’s resumption of full-on joint military exercises with the United States.

Two short-range missiles were detected on Monday, marking Pyongyang’s fourth round of provocations this year – and shortly after Feb 18’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).