North Korea drops references to unification with South from Constitution

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The revised Constitution comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labelled South Korea as the "most hostile state" in March.

SEOUL – North Korea has deleted all references to uniting with South Korea from its Constitution, according to a document seen by AFP on May 6 , underscoring Pyongyang’s push for a more hostile policy towards Seoul.

A clause stating that North Korea aimed “to realise the unification of the motherland” no longer appears in the latest version of the Constitution, which was shared at a news conference held at South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

The development comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labelled Seoul as the “most hostile state” in a policy address in March.

The revised Constitution, which the document indicated was introduced in March, also includes a new clause delineating North Korea’s territory.

Using South Korea’s official name, it says that includes the area bordering China and Russia to the north, “and the Republic of Korea to the south”.

North Korea “absolutely does not allow any infringement on its territory”, it added.

South Korea’s dovish President Lee Jae Myung has called for talks with the North without any preconditions, saying the countries are destined “to make the flowers of peace bloom”.

But the North has not responded to the Lee administration’s overtures and has repeatedly called the South its “most hostile” adversary.

Mr Kim has vowed to boost his nuclear forces, and Pyongyang conducted four missile tests in April, the most in a single month for more than two years.

Pyongyang has also drawn closer to Russia, sending troops and artillery shells to support its invasion of Ukraine. AFP