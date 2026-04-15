Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea denounces Japan’s diplomatic report, calling it a provocation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korea has previously criticised what it called Japan’s ambition to possess nuclear weapons.

North Korea has previously criticised what it called Japan’s ambition to possess nuclear weapons.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL – North Korea condemned Japan’s latest annual diplomatic report that described the nuclear-armed state as a threat, calling it “a grave provocation”.

An official from North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement published by state media KCNA on April 15 that the Japanese 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook’s description of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities amounted to “a grave provocation encroaching upon the sovereign rights” of the country.

Tokyo’s call for complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement is an “anachronistic and evasive assertion,” the official said, adding the country’s nuclear weapons programme is for self-defence.

North Korea has previously criticised what it called Japan’s ambition to possess nuclear weapons as well as Tokyo’s cooperation in developing missiles with Washington.

In April, North Korea announced it test fired multiple missiles, including missiles with cluster bombs capable of crippling infrastructure. REUTERS

More on this topic
N. Korea appears to have completed new uranium enrichment facility: Report
Kim Jong Un shows off tighter ties with allies, arms before Trump’s China trip
See more on

North Korea

Japan

Diplomacy

Nuclear weapons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.