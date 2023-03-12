North Korea decides on war deterrence measures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes a fire assault drill, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 10, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
SEOUL - North Korea decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures at a meeting of the ruling party’s military commission presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

The meeting preceded large joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea that are due to start on Monday.

The exercises have angered North Korea.

But KCNA said the party discussed and decided on “important, practical measures” in the midst of stepped-up actions by the US and South Korea.

It did not provide specifics on the measures. REUTERS

