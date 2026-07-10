Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test of key weapons in North Korea on June 25.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test of key weapons in North Korea on June 25.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • North Korea plans to strengthen its nuclear forces both quantitatively and qualitatively, as directed by leader Kim Jong Un during a military commission meeting.
  • The country aims to modernise military bases, renew combat system infrastructure, and enhance the Reconnaissance General Bureau's intelligence capabilities.
  • North Korea also intends to upgrade naval bases and shipyards, signalling a significant shift in the navy's role and status.

AI generated

SEOUL – North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces “quantitatively and qualitatively” as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on July 10.

The measures and Kim’s remarks came during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on July 9, KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea’s security and “true peace” could only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of controlling all threats, according to the report.

The meeting set plans to renew the technical infrastructure of combat systems, expand and strengthen nuclear forces, and standardise, specialise and modernise military bases, KCNA said.

It also discussed expanding the role of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s military intelligence agency, to improve its reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, the report added.

KCNA said the meeting addressed the construction of modern naval bases and upgrades to shipyard capacity, reflecting what it called a major change in the status and role of the navy. REUTERS

More on this topic
South Korea, Japan reaffirm pledge to denuclearise Korean peninsula
North Korea’s Kim unveils plans for 10,000-tonne warships, nuclear navy
See more on

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Nuclear weapons

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.