North Korea conducted test of upgraded rocket launcher system: State media

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The development of such rockets assures North Korea of a significant change in the firepower readiness along the southern border, the news agency said.

SEOUL – North Korea conducted a test firing of an upgraded 240mm guided multiple rocket launcher system on Sept 22, state news agency KCNA reported on Sept 24.

The test proved the accuracy and superiority of the range-extended rockets, which use an autonomous precision guidance system, KCNA said.

The rockets are able to strike targets 100km away in a trajectory flight mode and 115 km away in a combined glide mode, it added.

The development of such rockets assures North Korea of a significant change in the firepower readiness along the southern border, the news agency said, effectively referring to the one it shares with South Korea.

Pak Jong-chon, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission who oversaw the test, stressed the need to concentrate the deadliest and most destructive attack forces on the southern border, KCNA said.

South Korea’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mailed Reuters request for comment

Pyongyang has been steadily upgrading its tactical and conventional arsenal that it intends to deploy near the border with South Korea.

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of key weapons, including an upgraded rocket launcher and tactical missiles, that the country said would also be used to defend its southern border. REUTERS