Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea condemns NATO summit, says denuclearisation should start with US allies

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pyongyang accused NATO leaders of portraying North Korea’s exercise of its legitimate sovereign rights as a threat.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at a meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang in June.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • North Korea criticised NATO for increasing military spending and cooperation, accusing it of promoting confrontation and threatening peace in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
  • Pyongyang rejected denuclearisation demands, stating that efforts should start with US allies and countries like South Korea and Japan pursuing nuclear capabilities.
  • North Korea announced plans to strengthen and modernise its nuclear forces to protect its sovereignty and regional security, following leader Kim Jong Un's directives.

AI generated

SEOUL – North Korea condemned the United States and its allies on July 11 for what it called strengthening military blocs and accelerating arms build-up after a NATO summit this week.

Pyongyang accused NATO leaders of portraying North Korea’s exercise of its legitimate sovereign rights as a threat, the foreign ministry said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

The alliance demonstrated a stronger commitment to bloc-to-bloc confrontation through increased arms spending and closer military cooperation with allies in the Asia-Pacific region, the ministry said.

At the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7, officials announced more than US$50 billion (S$65 billion) in military procurement and industrial agreements as European allies face continued pressure from US President Donald Trump to shoulder a greater share of the alliance’s defence burden.

President Lee Jae Myung of Pyongyang’s rival South Korea said on the sidelines of the summit that he hoped Seoul would expand cooperation with NATO allies in research and development, including in cutting-edge technologies, and in the production of weapons systems.

North Korea said the summit showed that NATO was a body geared towards war and confrontation, pursuing what Pyongyang described as exclusive geopolitical interests at the expense of peace and security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Pyongyang, which says a push by the West for it to abandon nuclear weapons has been irreversibly terminated, believes instead that denuclearisation efforts should focus first on what it described as attempts by South Korea and Japan to pursue their own nuclear weapons under US protection, as well as the nuclear ambitions of NATO members participating in the alliance’s nuclear-sharing arrangements, the ministry said.

It said North Korea would safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, as well as regional peace, through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights.

KCNA said on July 10 that North Korea had decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces “quantitatively and qualitatively” as leader Kim Jong Un calls for modernising its military. REUTERS

More on this topic
Nine countries commit to global defence bank, says Canadian PM Carney
Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
See more on

North Korea

South Korea

Nato

Nuclear weapons

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.