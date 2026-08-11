North Korea condemns Japan’s White Paper, calling it ‘re-invasion paper’
SEOUL - In a commentary carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) titled “Japan’s defence white paper is a re-invasion-minded one for the legalisation of the operation of war machine”, a North Korean analyst said Japan’s 2026 White Paper “groundlessly described” North Korea as the greatest strategic challenge in order to “justify its reckless arms build-up”.
Pyongyang has ratcheted up its criticism of Tokyo’s defence policy, issuing statements at least seven times since July.
On Aug 5, North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned that Pyongyang would adopt “additional military options” in response to what she called Japan’s transformation into a military power, after Tokyo test-fired a US-made Tomahawk cruise missile on July 29.
On the following day, North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea between the two countries, which some analysts say may have been a warning to Japan. REUTERS