North Korea condemns Japan’s White Paper, calling it ‘re-invasion paper’

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North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile over the Sea of Japan on Aug 6.

SEOUL - In a commentary carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) titled “Japan’s defence white paper is a re-invasion-minded one for the legalisation of the operation of war machine”, a North Korean analyst said Japan’s 2026 White Paper “groundlessly described” North Korea as the greatest strategic challenge in order to “justify its reckless arms build-up”.

Pyongyang has ratcheted up its criticism of Tokyo’s defence policy, issuing statements at least seven times since July.

On Aug 5 , North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned that Pyongyang would adopt “additional military options” in response to what she called Japan’s transformation into a military power, after Tokyo test-fired a US-made Tomahawk cruise missile on July 29 .

On the following day, North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea between the two countries, which some analysts say may have been a warning to Japan. REUTERS