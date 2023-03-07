North Korea blames joint US, South Korean military drills for tensions

SEOUL - North Korea’s foreign ministry blamed the recent joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions in the Korean peninsula, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at the ministry accused the US of “aggravating” the situation, criticising the recent joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday.

North Korea also criticised the upcoming US-South Korea joint military exercises.

The two countries will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.

In a separate statement, Ms Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned that the country will see it as a “declaration of war” if the US takes military action against their strategic weapon tests.

The upcoming US-South Korea joint military exercise is “designed to strengthen defence and response capabilities of the Alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, DPRK aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts,” the allies said at a briefing last Friday. REUTERS

