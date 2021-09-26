No unhealthy content please, China tells cartoon producers

SHANGHAI • China's broadcasting regulator said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy" cartoons and clamp down on violent, vulgar or pornographic content as it steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment industry to heel.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in a notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty".

China's Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour.

A commentary published widely in state-run media last month warned against "fan culture" and "worshipping Western culture".

The campaigns have been part of a wider effort to intervene in all aspects of the country's culture and economy, with the government also promising to tackle inequality, soaring property prices and profit-seeking education institutions.

One of China's most popular film stars, Zhao Wei, was blacklisted from China's Internet while actress Zheng Shuang was ordered to pay 299 million yuan (S$62.6 million) in overdue taxes, late fees and fines last month.

The Communist Party celebrated its centenary in July, and President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by promising to "enhance" the party's powers and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG