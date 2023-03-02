No tongue? Chinese ‘kissing’ contraption is both bizarre and lip-smackingly enticing

This takes “blowing a kiss” to a whole new – some say romantic, others, downright creepy – level.

An inventor at a university in China has patented a contraption that mimics the sensation, and even the sound, of kissing.

It uses silicon “lips” that move with actuators and pressure sensors, and speakers that emit the muah, smacky, slurpy sounds that accompany kisses: be it a little peck or two mouths locked in a long, drawn-out smooch.

To send this virtual kiss, users will have to download an app and attach the kissing device into their mobile phone’s charging port, and then pair their app with their partners’.

They can then start a video call and sink their lips into a soft silicon replica of lips protruding like a bird’s beak from beneath the device.

Of course, the sight of it, and people actually using it, have stirred a range of emotions, mostly in the spectrum of amused and creeped out.

“I don’t understand (the device), but I’m utterly shocked,” said one top comment on the Twitter-like Chinese platform Weibo.

Other responses were more, well, tongue in cheek.

“No tongue? I’ll wait for version 2.0,” says user BuffaloBear on the Gizmodo website.

Another user on the site, Brian_KA, said: “They should just call this thing ‘The Canadian Girlfriend.’”

There were those who were more forgiving.

“This thing could be useful if it helped people who are bad at kissing and embarrassed about it, but want to get better,” said IAmBrett, also on Gizmodo.

There’s also the enthusiastic endorsement.