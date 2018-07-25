No sweat: Japanese company sells advertising space on women's armpits

Looking to promote your brand? No sweat.

A Japanese ad company has come up with an unorthodox way to get eyeballs for its client's products - by placing advertisements on the armpits of young women.

The Wakino Ad Company, which recently began operations, has released photos on its website showing how this ad strategy could be used by recruitment portals, acting schools, detective agencies and more, reported Japanese website SoraNews24.

The ads come in various sizes and are in colour, with "armpit rentals" starting from about 10,000 yen (S$122) an hour.

Unsurprisingly, the Japanese word for armpit is "waki".

The company is owned by Liberta, a Japanese brand that specialises in beauty products for the underarm.

Already, Wakino has snagged its first client in Japanese beauty treatment and dermatology chain Seishin Biyo Clinic.

The clinic is using the armpit advertising space to market its painless underarm hair removal procedure, said SoraNews24 .

Meanwhile, Wakino is calling for aspiring models to raise their hands, as it has since embarked on a recruitment drive via its website.

The company, which said that it is open to hiring male models as well, will also be organising an armpit beauty contest.

