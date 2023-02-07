No spike in China’s Covid-19 cases so far despite Chinese New Year travel rush

BEIJING - For Henan native Zhang Long, Covid-19 is a thing of the past.

The 37-year-old chiropractor was one of the hundreds of millions of Chinese who returned to their home towns and villages during the recent Chinese New Year holiday.

“This New Year is the most special one in years. It has been three years since I went home, and this year felt like an especially emotional reunion,” he said.

Ahead of the holiday, experts had expected that the annual travel rush would lead to a surge in cases in rural China.

However, just over two weeks after the start of the holiday, those fears have not materialised.

Latest data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and anecdotal evidence show that the number of infections had peaked in mid-December as the virus spread rapidly, and has dipped significantly since then.

All of Mr Zhang’s family members – his parents, two sisters and their children – had been infected in mid-December, which meant they could celebrate China’s biggest holiday without fear of the virus that once kept people locked at home.

“It feels like suddenly the virus doesn’t exist any more… this year’s celebrations just felt more enjoyable,” said Mr Zhang, who had travelled from Beijing to his village near the city of Nanyang in Henan province.

He described scenes of people walking around maskless, celebrating the New Year at temple fairs and with fireworks.

The authorities estimate that 2.1 billion trips will be made during the 40-day travel rush, which ends on Feb 15.

Mr Wang Bin, an office manager in Beijing, said his parents had contracted the virus around Dec 20, and recovered after about four days.

“Going home this time, my main aim was to spend time with my parents, because I haven’t gone home in many years,” said Mr Wang, 31, who is from a village in Hebei, the province adjacent to the Chinese capital Beijing.

The experiences of Mr Zhang and Mr Wang, and many others, underscore how rapidly the virus had spread in both urban and rural areas.

China abruptly abandoned its long held zero-Covid policy on Dec 7, bringing to an end the strategy of mass testing and lockdowns it employed to keep the virus at bay.