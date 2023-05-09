‘No-senior zone’ sparks controversy in South Korea

SEOUL - A coffee shop’s decision to ban elderly customers has sparked renewed criticism amid ongoing controversy over “no-kid zones”, where some restaurants or commercial venues prohibit the entry of children based on the owners’ preferences.

A photo posted on an online community on Monday showed a cafe with text on the door that reads: “No-senior zone (no entry for elderly over 60).”

There is also a sticker that welcomes guide dogs next to the text.

The netizen who posted the photo criticised the cafe, saying: “I do not know why the owner of the cafe has decided to put up such signs, but I’m worried that my parents might see them while passing by.”

Other community users joined the criticism, lamenting that this may lead to more establishments that ban entry for people of certain age groups.

The post comes amid growing concerns over public displays of intolerance in the South Korean society.

“The continuous emergence of ‘no-something zone’ in our society means that exclusion among groups is increasing, while efforts to understand each other are disappearing,” said sociology professor Lee Min-ah at Chung-Ang University.

In an attempt to raise public awareness on such discriminatory actions, Representative Yong Hye-in of the minor progressive Basic Income Party last week made a speech against no-kid zones with her 23-month-old son by her side at the National Assembly.

“We need a society that values not only speed and competence, but also slowness and inexperience. To address the issue of the lowest fertility rates in the world, we must transform a culture that marginalises both children and the elderly,” Ms Yong said.

Meanwhile, the Jeju Provincial Council announced on Monday that it would review the ordinance banning no-kid zones this Thursday.

The ordinance submitted to the council attempts to “recommend” businesses not to designate themselves as no-kid zones in order to protect human rights and to create an environment for children’s healthy development and growth.

Mr Chung Ick-joong, chief of the National Centre for the Rights of the Child, said that a fundamental shift in public understanding among citizens is needed.

Anyone can be a target of hatred, discrimination and exclusion, he added.

“It can be uncomfortable to be with children or the elderly, but everyone was a child once and will be an elderly person at some point in their lives. If one can only understand that he or she can also be subject to discrimination, they will naturally behave carefully when dealing with others,” Mr Chung said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK