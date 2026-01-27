No room for Taipei? Washington’s exit from world bodies a worry for Taiwan’s diplomacy

The US’ support has served as Taiwan’s primary way to gain visibility at global institutions.

– With the United States withdrawing from dozens of UN and other international organisations , many of these bodies will be left without one of their biggest donors.

For Taiwan, what this might portend is the loss of its most influential advocate for any meaningful participation in these global forums. Experts say that this could further squeeze the island’s already narrow diplomatic space amid heightened pressure from China, which views the island as its territory and has sought to isolate it internationally.