No need to keep right: South Korea to urge people to stand on either side of escalator

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety is preparing a nationwide campaign urging people to stand on either side of escalators.

SEOUL – When you are in a foreign country, it is often the smallest unwritten rules that prove most confusing, such as whether to stand still or walk on an escalator.

In South Korea, even locals have remained unsure after decades of shifting guidance. Now the country is once again reconsidering how people should use escalators.

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety is preparing a nationwide campaign urging people to stand on either side of escalators, moving away from the long-standing practice of standing on the right and walking on the left, according to local newspaper JoongAng Ilbo.

The move revives a policy first pushed in the late 2000s but dropped in 2015 amid public resistance and doubts about its effectiveness.

Changing policies

South Korea’s escalator etiquette has not always been consistent. In fact, it has shifted several times over the past three decades.

In the late 1990s, when no clear social norm existed, the government and civic groups began promoting one-line standing as the proper behaviour. The practice became widely adopted during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when campaigns encouraged orderly public conduct for international visitors.

Standing on the right and leaving the left side open for those in a hurry soon became deeply ingrained in commuting culture.

However, concerns later emerged over safety and wear on the machines. In 2007, the government reversed course and launched a campaign urging people to stand on either side instead. The effort, however, struggled to gain traction.

With the one-line system already firmly established and little evidence to justify the change, the campaign was officially dropped in 2015.

Safety concerns

The renewed push for two-line standing comes as safety concerns resurface.

Data from the Korea Elevator Safety Agency shows that 135 serious escalator accidents were recorded over the past decade, with about two-thirds attributed to user negligence. Of those, falls accounted for nearly 78 per cent, with elderly users making up the majority of victims.

The authorities say many of these incidents occur when people try to move aside or walk while the escalator is in motion. In one case, an elderly person reportedly lost balance while shifting to make way for others and fell backwards, suffering fatal injuries.

Mechanical wear is another concern. Studies indicate that when passengers consistently stand on one side, the uneven load significantly accelerates the deterioration of key components.

Research commissioned by the government found that wear on the right side chain wheels and guide rails was more than 95 per cent higher than on the left, shortening maintenance cycles by up to 20 per cent and increasing repair costs.

“Escalators are designed on the assumption that users remain stationary,” said a researcher involved in the study. “Allowing space for walking not only increases the risk of accidents but also contributes to faster mechanical failure.”

Public scepticism remains

Despite the government’s rationale, public response has been mixed. Many commuters still view the one-line system as more efficient, particularly during rush hour.

“I’m already pressed for time in the morning,” said a 32-year-old office worker surnamed Kim. “If everyone stands on either side , it could slow things down and make people miss trains.”

Others expressed frustration over the potential loss of flexibility. “Even now, it’s annoying when someone suddenly stops in front of you while walking up,” said another commuter in her 20s. “If walking is no longer allowed, I’m not sure how well this will work.”

Officials acknowledge the challenge of changing a deeply rooted habit.

Rather than enforcing strict rules, the government plans to focus on shifting public perception, starting with the idea that standing on either side s hould not invite social pressure or criticism. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK