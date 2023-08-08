No more ice cream with Mt Fuji: Japan train line phases out snack carts

TOKYO - Passengers on Japan’s super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whip past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.

But faced with a looming labour shortage and a trend for more people to buy food before boarding the train, on-board snack cart services between the cities of Tokyo and Osaka will reach the end of the line on Oct 31.

Central Japan Railway said on Tuesday it would phase out the famed on-board snack cart services, offered by a uniformed vendor dispensing beverages and light refreshments, pushing their cart through the aisles of the moving train and bowing as they enter or leave the carriage.

Snack and food sales have been a mainstay on the Shinkansen, or bullet train, since it began running in 1964, the year Japan hosted the first Tokyo Olympics, a railway spokesperson said, but it was not clear when the cart services began.

The online response was despondent. Within hours of the announcement, “Super-Cold Shinkansen Ice Cream” was trending fifth on the X platform formerly known as Twitter and “In-Train Service” sixth.